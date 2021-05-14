Hoopin' it up for a good cause!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Charlie Dorn will be spending a lot of time at the gym this weekend.
He's shooting free throws from Saturday morning at 11 a.m. until Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota with the goal to hit 100 free throws per hour for 24 hours!
Dorn's an assistant basketball coach at Minnetonka High School and has a younger sister, Roe who is a Special Olympics Minnesota multi-sport athlete and will be handling rebounding duties for a few hours on Saturday.
The event is being held at handful of states this weekend including South Carolina where it began in 2020.
