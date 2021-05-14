Hoopin' it up for a good cause!

Special Olympics Minnesota is sponsoring a 24-hour free throw event this weekend.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Charlie Dorn will be spending a lot of time at the gym this weekend.

He's shooting free throws from Saturday morning at 11 a.m. until Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota with the goal to hit 100 free throws per hour for 24 hours!

24 Hours Nothing But Net is coming up this Saturday! Coach Charlie Dorn will shoot 2,400 free throws in 24 hrs to support SOMN.@rickyrubio9 of the @Timberwolves is excited to support 24 Hours Nothing But Net & wants YOU to join him! Learn more & donate: https://t.co/1iX34cu9o7 pic.twitter.com/1JOLAIWPJX — Special Olympics MN (@SOMinnesota) May 13, 2021

Dorn's an assistant basketball coach at Minnetonka High School and has a younger sister, Roe who is a Special Olympics Minnesota multi-sport athlete and will be handling rebounding duties for a few hours on Saturday.