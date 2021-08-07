Hooping it up in the summer!

The Minnesota Fury hosted their annual summer basketball tournament this week in the Twin Cities.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Some of the top prep girls basketball teams in the country hit the courts for the annual Mill City Invitational this week at Chanhassen High School and Chaska High School.

"It's been a wonderful situation for the kids in the state and in the region to get this kind of exposure. College coaches from all over - Florida to Oregon to Arizona to the Northeast are here," said Minnesota Fury coach and co-founder Nick Storm.

It's a chance for up and coming hoopsters to get noticed.

"The Under Armour circuit is amazing because we can go out there and there are tons of college coaches watching," said Olivia Olson.

Olson is one of those players turning heads.

She's playing for the Fury on their 2024 UAA team.

"There's not many kids at that age group that have the combination of the length, athleticism and skillset that she has out there," said Storm.

The 6-foot-1-inch guard is a two year varsity starter at Benilde-St. Margaret's.

The sophomore-to-be was recently selected to the USA Women's U16 National Team following in the footsteps of Lindsay Whalen and Paige Bueckers.