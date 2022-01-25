Hopkins star Maya Nnaji named a 2022 McDonald's All-American

Nnaji, a 6-foot-4 forward, is the fourth player from Hopkins selected to the games, and first since Paige Bueckers was selected back in 2020.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Hopkins standout Maya Nnaji will compete in one of the biggest high school basketball events in the nation after she was selected on Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald's All-American Games in Chicago.

Nnaji, a 6-foot-4 forward, is the fourth player from Hopkins selected to the games, and first since Paige Bueckers was selected back in 2020.

Nnaji, who began playing varsity as an eighth-grader, averaged more than 24 points per game a season ago and helped lead the Royals to an appearance in the Class AAAA state semifinals. She was also part of the 2019 state championship team with Bueckers.

Bueckers, who now plays for UConn, has emerged as one of the top guards in the country and helped lead the Huskies to a spot in last season's NCAA Women's National Championship game. UConn went on to lose in the championship to Arizona -- where Nnaji will play basketball in the fall.

Nnaji is also the sister of Zeke Nnaji, who currently plays in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets.

