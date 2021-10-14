Retired H.S. football coach Dave Nelson returns to help with peewees

Nelson spent 42 years coaching high school football at Minnetonka and Blaine, but is now imparting his wisdom to pint-sized players.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Football coaches...coach football.

That's just what Dave Nelson does, even if you could say it’s a wee bit different this year.

He recently retired but the wily vet is coaching again, this time as an assistant with his grandson’s peewee team in Minnetonka.

This is a slightly different experience for Nelson than his previous 42 years of coaching at the high school level, including 18 seasons as head coach at Minnetonka. In that time Nelson amassed 267 wins en route to a pair of state championships.

The 3rd grade pewee players wear pads, but they also use flags for tackling to reduce chance of injury.

