Hundreds honor legendary Viking's head coach at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — As hundreds of fans look on inside U.S. Bank Stadium, loved ones, colleagues and friends honored the life of former Vikings Head Coach - Bud Grant.



"I've been a longtime Viking's fan, said Mike Seidlitz. "Bud Grant is just an iconic, coach," said Tanya Broton.



"The Grant family wants to thank you all for coming today," said Mike Grant, Bud's son."My family, like all families have had heartaches, losing my mom to Parkinson's, losing our brother, and now my dad."



Grant's son Mike spoke on behalf of the family, more than two months after Grant passed away at the age of 95, sharing about his life off the field, as an avid outdoorsman, and his love for garage sales.



"I've been to one of his garage sales, it's nice to learn about him," said James Seidlitz. "If you bought a weed trimmer that never worked, know that put a smile on my dad's face, as he walked down the driveway and he got rid of some useless piece of equipment," joked Mike Grant.



A lighter moment, as colleagues remembered his impact on the field.



"Never overbearing always just authentic," said current Viking's Head Coach, Kevin O'Connell.



Memories that linger for the Hall of Fame athlete and coach, beyond the stadium, and in the hearts of those who knew him as a coach, a friend, a colleague, and family.



"I hope today when you leave, you're not feeling sad or remorseful, but I hope you're smiling and have fond memories of all of the things people are going to talk about today," said Mike Grant.