Hutch football honors father-son coaching legacy with renaming of field

What better way to honor the two men who built the Hutch football house of success than to name it after them?

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — There are a few places in small-town Minnesota where high school football is king.

Becker is for sure, under legendary coach Dwight Lundeen.

Then there's Verndale, who is helmed by the winningest coach in Minnesota history, Mike Mahlen.

And there's Hutchinson, a powerhouse program that's been on top for decades — but why?

The answer: two men — with one name equaling a lasting legacy. If football is food for the soul in Hutchinson, then credit Grady and Andy Rostberg, as the master chefs.



For the past 53 plus years, this father and son have combined the perfect ingredients to cook up a football dynasty like no other in Minnesota.



“If you say Rostbergs, it's Hutch football,” says Brian “Pudge” Lenz.



Lenz and Steve Adams played football for Hutch from 1977 to 1979. The two were best friends in high school, and still are.

And a "young" Grady Rostberg was their head coach.



“That's probably one of the greatest things that I ever knew that Grady did, is we had 22 starters for a small town, and that's the way he wanted it,” says Lenz.



Grady's philosophy from the beginning at Hutch, was anyone can be on the team, and many will play.

To the Rostbergs, football is a people business. It first began with Grady as head coach from 1970 to 1998, and then with Andy, who took over for his dad in 1999. He's been head coach at Hutchinson ever since, and he’s kept Grady, now 83 years old, on staff as his longtime assistant.



“Instead of come up with, you know, worry about a playbook...worry about developing a team — not a playbook. Worry about developing a player, not a play,” said Andy.



“He does so many great things with the kids that I never thought about,” said Grady. “I'm really, really proud of him; what he's been able to accomplish.”



What they've done together is win 457 games combined, including six state championships. The first two happened when Andy played quarterback for Grady in 1983 and '84.



Andy never planned to follow in Grady's coaching footsteps, but he's glad he did. So are the thousands of boys in Hutchinson who have come and gone and played football — the Rostberg way.



“They are so consistent,” says Tony Mortensen, who played for Hutch from 2001 to 2003. “They're truthful, simple, to the point; they operate in a way that's truthful and graceful.”

“Those two individuals have had more impact on so many young men and boys in that community that I think it's well deserved, and it's a great honor that I hope that they enjoy very well,” says Rob Grimsley, who played for Hutch from 2012 to 2014.



And what better way to honor the two who built this house of success, than to name it after them?



The finishing touches are being put on the granite plaques of Andy and Grady, that will go up along with a sign that reads “Rostberg Stadium.”



It's possibly the highest honor you can bestow onto a pair of high school football coaches. The official renaming of the stadium will take place Sept. 23.

“I think the honor is a reflection of the philosophy, right?” asked KARE 11's Randy Shaver.



“We always say, 'It's not what your son can do for Hutch football; it's what Hutch football can do for your son,'" said Andy.

“It's very meaningful. Yeah, I'd be lying if I didn't say that,” said Grady.



“You've got to do a lot of things with your dad,” Randy said to Andy.

“Oh, I have. I have. He's my best friend,” said Andy. “When I think of what I've done with my dad, football's a big part of it, but pretty little.”



Ironically, Hutchinson will host Becker the night the stadium is renamed after the Rostbergs. Becker head coach Dwight Lundeen — a man with a long, storied career himself — is entering his 53rd year leading his team.

The night the teams meet, there will be 106 years of Minnesota football head coaching experience on the field.

