Ice fishing tournament on Gull Lake pivots during pandemic

The Ice Fishing Extravaganza will still go on, but it will now be virtual throughout the state.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — For 31 years the Brainerd Jaycees have hosted the Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Thousands converge on Gull Lake for an amazing day of fishing that really celebrates winter in Minnesota.

The event goes to local charities and despite the pandemic, the Extravaganza is set to go on anyway.

Instead of strictly in Brainerd, this year, the tournament goes statewide. Anglers can now be on any body of water in Minnesota to fish.

The event which runs on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. now goes through a live app called Fish Donkey.

On the app, participants can register and enter the event, and once the action begins, they can then use that same app to document their fish with a time and location stamp, where they’ll then be eligible to win the number of prizes up for grabs put up by the event’s sponsors.