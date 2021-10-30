These are the increased security measures for Halloween Vikings game

Officials are expecting large activity downtown Minneapolis during the ninth-ever time the Vikings have played on Halloween.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a big weekend in downtown Minneapolis. Not only is it Halloween Sunday, but the Minnesota Vikings also play in a big Sunday Night Football matchup -- just the ninth time they've ever played on Halloween.

U.S. Bank Stadium is preparing to have increased security measures.

According to the NFL team's website:

"Fans will see easily identifiable safety ambassadors present throughout several blocks surrounding the stadium. Lighting towers will be strategically placed near parking lots and parking ramps, and a number of Vikings internal security members will patrol the area via golf carts. At the conclusion of the game, law enforcement officers and BEST security representatives from inside U.S. Bank Stadium will be redeployed to the stadium perimeter and the surrounding area."

If you're heading to the game, you will be allowed to wear a costume, but there are a few limitations. Fans won't be allowed to have any fake (or real) weapons, any obscene clothing, full face masks, or any costume that's large enough to obstruct another fan's view.

For fans coming to Sunday night's game, costumes are permitted with some caveats:



1) No fake weapons (guns, knives, etc.).

2) No obscene or offensive attire.

3) Costumes may not interfere with other fans’ sightlines.

4) No full-face masks. — Jeff Anderson (@andersonj) October 29, 2021

For those who plan to plan to travel on the light rail, Metro Transit wants fans to be aware of how the operator shortage is impacting service. The last train to leave in both directions from U.S. Bank Stadium will be 11:30 p.m.

"Riders may have become accustomed to going to a Vikings game and seeing a lot of extra trains as they leave the station, and we can't promise that this year," said Laura Baenen, spokesperson for Metro Transit. "We’re not planning for extra trains at this time when the game gets out Sunday night."

As for costumes on the light rail? Baenen says stick to the typical code of conduct: no shirt, no shoes, no service.