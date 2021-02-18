Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Marcus Carr each scored 19 points to lead the Golden Gophers (13-9, 6-9).

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to an 82-72 victory over Minnesota.

Indiana (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten) rebounded from a 78-59 loss on Saturday to fourth-ranked Ohio State and has won three of four. Minnesota hasn’t won at Indiana since a three-point win in 2012.

Aljami Durham and Jerome Hunter scored 16 points apiece. The game was tied 55-55 midway through the second half.

The Hoosiers used a 18-4 run, capped by Hunter’s dunk, and led 73-59 with 2:26 remaining.