Isle HS softball team makes TikTok video

The team created an entertaining video using their favorite song 'Lip Gloss.'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The Isle High School girls softball team may not be getting any swings in at the plate this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they do have one big hit off the field.

The team put together a TikTok video with everyone throwing a softball around indoors, outdoors and even knocking over a can of V8!

We spoke to a few of the players about why they created the video and what it meant to them.

"Everyone had a family member go outside for five minutes and help them record a funny video. I told them to have someone throw a ball from one side and throw it out the other way," said junior shortstop Tommi Spengler, who created the video.

"I was excited and thought it was going to be a ton of fun even if it was just a memory that we got to keep. Especially being a senior it was something that I would get to keep for years afterward," said Carly Gallion, who pitches and is an outfielder for the Huskies.

"It was a good team bonding thing. Even though we're all at home, we can still be together in some sort of way. That was the best part for me, as a way to cope for probably not having my senior season," said catcher Emily Miller.

Here's a link to their TikTok video!