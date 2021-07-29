Jalen Suggs selected 5th overall by Orlando Magic

Suggs, who is the cousin of NFL star linebacker Terrell Suggs, helped lead Minnehaha Academy to three straight state Class AA titles in boys basketball.

Jalen Suggs became the highest-picked Minnesotan in the NBA Draft since Kevin McHale in 1980 after the Orlando Magic selected him fifth overall Thursday night.

Before entering the draft, the former Minnehaha Academy standout played one season at Gonzaga where he averaged 14.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

While he only spent one season in Gonzaga, he made one of the more memorable shots in the program's history when he connected on a game-winning three-pointer in the Final Four to lift the Bulldogs into the NCAA Division I Men's National Championship game. Gonzaga finished runner-up to the Baylor Bears, who won the title game 86-70.

