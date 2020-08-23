James hosts food drive at 'Circle of Discipline' boxing gym

Earlier this month, Jamal "Shango" James earned the Interim WBA World Welterweight Title.

MINNEAPOLIS — The champion is back in Minneapolis and giving back to the community.

Earlier this month, Jamal "Shango" James earned the Interim WBA World Welterweight Title and over the weekend the boxer hosted a food drive at the 'Circle of Discipline' gym off of Lake Street.

They are packaging food and other goods for people in need on the south side of Minneapolis.

