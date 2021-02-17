James, Lakers, minus Davis, fend off Timberwolves 112-104

Anthony Edwards had a career-high 28 points plus seven rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves.

LeBron James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers pull away from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 112-104 victory.

Dennis Schröder scored 24 points for the Lakers, who ended a seven-game losing streak at Minnesota.

They won at Target Center for the first time since March 25, 2015.

