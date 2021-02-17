x
James, Lakers, minus Davis, fend off Timberwolves 112-104

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and Jarred Vanderbilt (8) defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

LeBron James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers pull away from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 112-104 victory. 

Dennis Schröder scored 24 points for the Lakers, who ended a seven-game losing streak at Minnesota. 

They won at Target Center for the first time since March 25, 2015. 

Anthony Edwards had a career-high 28 points plus seven rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves.

They were outscored 17-5 to start the fourth quarter after a spirited effort over the first three periods.