Jared Spurgeon fined $5K for hit on Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich

The Wild defenseman was fined for cross-checking in the final minutes of Minnesota's first playoff game against St. Louis.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The postseason is off to a rough start for the Minnesota Wild, who lost to the St. Louis Blues Monday in Game 1 of their first-round series 4-0. On top of that, typically cool and collected Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was slapped with a $5,000 fine from the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

The fine was the result of Spurgeon cross-checking Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in the final minutes of the third period.

Spurgeon risked suspension after the hit, but was instead fined the maximum allowable penalty under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. During the game, the Wild captain was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

This is legit intent to injure by Spurgeon. Unreal that this wasn't more than 2 minutes. https://t.co/mSohFKw2kF — Alex Ferrario (@Ferrario101ESPN) May 3, 2022

Compared to the Blues, who beat the Wild three times in the regular season, including at the Winter Classic at Target Field, Minnesota has significantly less playoff experience.

When asked about how the team plans to move forward, head coach Dean Evason said "You can continue to be negative and frustrated... or turn the script and get as positive as you possibly can."

The Wild and Blues meet again at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. After that, the series heads to St. Louis on Friday.

