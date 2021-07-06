Jeffers, Garlick and Sanó homer as Twins beat Royals 5-4

The Twins hit three home runs and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4. That ends their four-game losing streak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Jeffers, Kyle Garlick and Miguel Sanó homered, and the Minnesota Twins turned a game-ending double play with the potential tying run at third base to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 and stop a four-game losing streak.

José Berríos gave up four runs and six hits in six innings.

Tyler Duffy and Taylor Rogers each got three straight outs, and Hansel Robles gave up Kelvin Gutiérrez’s leadoff double in the ninth before getting his fifth save in seven chances.