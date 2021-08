The wide receiver went to the ground hard on Friday at training camp and immediately left the field with trainers.

EAGAN, Minn. — It was a moment at Vikings training camp that left the team silent.

Justin Jefferson appeared to go down hard on his left shoulder and immediately grabbed it. He walked off the field under his own power.

Initial reports by ESPN say that it's an AC joint sprain and he could miss several weeks.

The Vikings take on the Broncos in their first preseason game next week.