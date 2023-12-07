Jefferson's one-handed grab against Bills wins ESPY for 'Play of the Year'

LOS ANGELES — Justin Jefferson's one-handed grab against the Buffalo Bills snagged another piece of hardware.
The highlight-reel catch, which came on fourth-and-18 play in the closing minutes of regulation, won an ESPY Wednesday evening for "Play of the Year."
The play helped the Minnesota Vikings to one of their eight fourth-quarter comebacks, and will forever live in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after some Jefferson's gear was shipped to Canton, Ohio.
Perhaps the biggest thing to come from the ESPYS was news that LeBron James will play another season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but several other athletes were awarded for their accomplishments, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who were named best men's and women's athletes.
The U.S. women's soccer team was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and the Buffalo Bills training staff received the Pat Tillman Award for service for saving the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest at a game in January.
