Gold medalist Diggins gets another honor: Her own bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame decided that the Minnesota native was deserving as the most decorated U.S. cross-country skier of all time.

MILWAUKEE — There aren't many U.S. cross-country skiers who have an Olympic gold medal on the shelf.

The same can be said of having their own bobblehead.

Minnesota native and multi-time U.S. Olympian Jessie Diggins can lay claim to both, now that the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has created a bobblehead in her likeness. They are being released in conjunction with Diggins' 32nd birthday, which is Saturday.

"We are excited to unveil the first bobblehead of Jessie Diggins!” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a released statement. “Jessie’s world-class performances have made the country very proud, and we think fans of Jessie and skiing will love this limited edition bobblehead.”

Diggins was born in St. Paul and raised in Afton, where she developed into a world-class Nordic skier. She has competed in three Olympics, including the 2018 games in South Korea where she and U.S. teammate Kikkan Randall won gold in a thrilling team sprint event. It was the first medal captured by an American cross-country skier since Bill Koch won silver in 1976.

Each Jessie Diggins bobblehead is individually numbered, and there are only 2,018 being released through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store. They are expected to ship in November and cost $30, plus $8 shipping.

