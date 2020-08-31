John Thompson Jr., former Georgetown men's basketball coach dies at 78

He was the first African-American head coach to win an NCAA championship.

WASHINGTON — The legendary Georgetown University men's basketball coach, John Thompson Jr., has passed away at the age of 78, ESPN reports.

Thompson made his mark as the head coach of the Georgetown men's basketball team as he led them to a historic NCAA championship in 1984.

During his almost 30-year coaching career with Georgetown, he was known for building up the school's program, and leading the team to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Championship Game. In 1975, he led the Hoyas to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 32 years, according to ESPN.

"We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our father, John Thompson, Jr.," Thompson's family said in a statement. "But don’t worry about him, because as he always liked to say, ‘....”Big Ace’” is cool..."

ESPN described Thompson's legacy in a tweet and said he facilitated the "recruitment and development of four Hall of Fame players: Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson."

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. has died at age 78.



His coaching legacy includes the recruitment and development of four Hall of Fame players: Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson. https://t.co/kgIOZNPBT3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2020

He was the first African-American head coach to win an NCAA championship when Patrick Ewing led the Hoyas over the Houston Cougars.

Before his coaching career, Thompson, a native Washingtonian, played basketball for John Carroll High School in D.C. and later went to Providence College, where he led the team to the 1963 NIT championship and served as captain for the school's first NCAA tournament team in 1964.

He had the opportunity to further his career in the NBA but passed on the offer with the Chicago Bulls to coach youth basketball. Following his time as head coach St. Anthony Catholic School in D.C., he was given the opportunity to lead the Hoyas.

His imprint continued with the Hoyas, and until this day, he is known as the brain behind Georgetown basketball.

Thompson is survived by his sons, John Thompson III and Ronny Thompson, and daughter, Tiffany Thompson.

I can remember growing up thinking Georgetown was an all black school. Head Coach John Thompson and the players were all black. pic.twitter.com/oUwQwiP1YU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 31, 2020