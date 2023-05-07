Nikola Jokic gets technical, tries to take ball from Mat Ishbia

There were a few minutes of confusion as officials sorted out the weird scene, and then Jokic was assessed a technical foul.

PHOENIX — Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday after an altercation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Late in the second quarter, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who grabbed the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly — apparently so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession — when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic's elbow.

There were a few minutes of confusion as officials sorted out the weird scene, and then Jokic was assessed a technical foul.

Ishbia told The Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half.

Ishbia has only been the Suns' owner for a few months, purchasing the team from the embattled Robert Sarver.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 129-124.

