Jokic scores 31 points; Nuggets beat Timberwolves 114-103

Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 on Thursday night.

JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for Denver.

Denver sits No. 4 in the Western Conference, a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third.

Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter for Minnesota.