José Miranda put on injured list by Twins, who recall Matt Wallner from Triple-A

MINNEAPOLIS — Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement, and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Miranda is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday.

Wallner, an outfielder, is in his third stint this season with the Twins after hitting .368 with one home run and four RBIs in 11 games.

Optioned to the minors on May 29 after reaching base safely in his final six at-bats for the big league team, Wallner hit .423 with three home runs and RBIs in his first six games back at St. Paul. Wallner is hitting .308 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 31 RBIs in 36 games at Triple-A this season.

“I just feel like I’ve been consistent since I left,” Wallner said. “I’ve hit the ball well. The biggest thing is that I’ve put the ball in play more than I ever have, so I feel good about that part.”

