Twins' Josh Donaldson on 10-day injured list due to 'mild' hamstring injury

MILWAUKEE — The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday afternoon they are placing Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list, knocking him out of the Twins' current series against Milwaukee due to a "mild" right hamstring injury.

Donaldson sustained the injury Thursday running to second base on a double in the first inning on Opening Day versus the Brewers.

In a release put out by the team, the third baseman is expected to be replaced by outfielder Brent Rooker (no. 50) as the Twins return to take on the Brewers tonight at Milwaukee.