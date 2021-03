Rookie Kirill Kaprizov has four goals in the last two games and 10 this season.

Rookie Kirill Kaprizov recorded his first NHL hat trick and Cam Talbot made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0. .

Kaprizov has four goals in the last two games and 10 this season.

The 23-year-old leads all NHL rookies in scoring this season.

Minnesota is 10-2-1 since Feb. 18, leading the NHL in wins, points and goals in that stretch.