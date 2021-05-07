Kaprizov scores in OT as Wild beat Ducks 4-3

The Wild started the day one point behind Colorado for second in the West Division.

Kirill Kaprizov scored 27 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Victor Rask, Nico Sturm and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota, which has won three of its last four games and has points in five straight.

