Rookie Kirill Kaprizov scores OT game-winner in season opener

The 23-year-old playing in his first NHL game for the Wild also had a pair of assists.
LOS ANGELES — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first NHL goal with 1:13 remaining in overtime and finished with three points as the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in the season opener for both teams. 

The 23-year-old Russian scored on a breakaway, putting the puck past Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Kaprizov, who is the third Russian-born player to make his NHL debut with the Wild, also had a pair of assists. 

He was a fifth-round selection by Minnesota in 2015 before signing a two-year, entry-level contract last summer. 

Minnesota trailed 3-1 after two periods before rallying.

The Wild play the Kings again on Saturday in Los Angeles.

