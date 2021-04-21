Kaprizov sets rookie goal mark, Wild beat Coyotes 4-1

It was the Russian rookie's 19th goal, breaking Marian Gaborik’s rookie record.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kirill Kaprizov scored a dazzling goal to break Minnesota’s rookie record, Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots and the Wild stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Wild withstood a big initial flurry by Arizona and an early goal by Christian Dvorak in a tight-checking game.

Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each scored to put the Wild up, then Kaprizov beat four separate players before luring Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper out of the crease and scoring on a wraparound.

It was Kaprizov’s 19th goal, breaking Marian Gaborik’s rookie record and underlining why he is such a special talent. But the Russian rookie and everyone else in the locker room were quick to say the night belonged to Talbot, who was tested early and often when the Wild chose to come out flat in the first period.

"The saves, the calmness back there... we looked like we didn't have our legs," wing Marcus Foligno told Wild.com. "But when you have a goaltender back there who can do that for you, you see where we can get into games and we can be dangerous in the third period and steal two points."

"We know that they were a desperate team and they were going to come with a push," Talbot added. "They did just that from the drop of the puck. We weathered the storm, and give our guys lots of credit, we bent tonight, but we didn't break."