x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Kaprozov scores in 4th straight, Wild beat Bruins

Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves.
Credit: AP
The Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, center, celebrates his goal with Nico Sturm (7) as the Boston Bruins' Craig Smith skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and the Minnesota Wild snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.  

Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, whose three-game winning streak was halted. Jeremy Swayman finished with 27 saves.

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

Winter Olympics one month away, how will organizers handle COVID?