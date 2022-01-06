Kaprozov scores in 4th straight, Wild beat Bruins

Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves.

BOSTON — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and the Minnesota Wild snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, whose three-game winning streak was halted. Jeremy Swayman finished with 27 saves.

