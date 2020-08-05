x
Karate classes move to outdoor dojo in Minneapolis during pandemic

Twin Cities karate instructor is using a unique venue to teach his students karate during the COVID-19 crisis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nothing is getting in the way of this karate class, not even a microphone stand. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shotokan Karate (formerly known as Midwest Karate) transformed their parking lot off Plymouth Avenue into an outdoor dojo. 

Class for sisters Sephina and Coral Malecki looks and feels a little different. They wear shoes instead of going barefoot during a typical class.

They train students - young and old, beginners and black belts - several times a week. Shotokan is making it work and fighting back during this time with karate. 

