KARE 11 Sports Director Reggie Wilson sits down with Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT, the Timberwolves' star center, spoke candidly with Reggie about the season, his personal life and his growth as both a player and person.

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

He's averaging 24.5 points a game, and the Timberwolves are a season-best nine games over .500. The team's six-game winning streak is the best since 2004.

Towns also enjoyed his first three-point contest win at his third All-Star appearance in February. His confidence is soaring.

KARE 11's Reggie Wilson sat down with KAT earlier this week to talk about the season and how he's managing his personal life after a turbulent last few years.

KAT also took part in an 11-question lightning round game, uncovering some of his personal interests like shoes, food and music.

He then spoke candidly about his influences in life, like family, and spoke on his maturity as a player and person.

He says he is now in a much better place.

