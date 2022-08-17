KARE 11's Randy Shaver reveals 2022 preseason All-Metro football team

While other stars will emerge once this year's prep season kicks off, these players are proven talents whose names will likely be in the headlines all year.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The 2022 prep football season will be here in a blink, with teams across Minnesota melding returning varsity players and new athletes in hopes of playing inside U.S. Bank Stadium this December.

In what has become an anticipated rite of fall, KARE 11's Randy Shaver has analyzed the best high school football players in the greater Twin Cities area to compile his Preseason All-Metro Football Team. As summer winds down, Randy has personally spoken with over 90 metro football coaches and scoured rosters to identify returning stars, and lesser-known names who are ready to make a name for themselves.

So as we prepare for year #39 of Prep Sports Extra on @kare11 - getting great info on local teams and players… talked to 81 metro football coaches with a few more to go!! Our first PSE Thursday night September 1st! pic.twitter.com/86TpXqCxSi — Randy Shaver (@rshaver11) August 10, 2022

This marks Randy's 39th year of presenting the best of high school athletics in the KARE 11 Sports Extra. “I can’t believe this is the 39th year of the Prep Sports Extra! I’m more excited today to cover Minnesota high school football than when the show began in 1984," Shaver says. "We try and make Friday Night Lights even more special.”

Shaver and photojournalist/football sidekick Craig Norkus will break down the All-Metro team in detail during their first prep preview show August 17 on the KARE 11 YouTube channel. Then starting August 31 and each Wednesday afterwards, the two will break down the week’s key matchups, profile the state's top players and deep-dive into the best football stories from across Minnesota.

This year's edition includes 28 returning seniors and one lone junior. With no further ado, here is the 2022 All-Metro Preseason squad.

2022 KARE-TV Preseason All-Metro Football Team:

Quarterback:

Jacob Kilzer, Maple Grove, Sr.

Running backs:

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South, Sr.

Sawyer Seidl, Hill-Murray, Sr.

Max McEnelly, Waconia, Sr.

Receivers:

Chuck Gilbert, Holy Angels, Sr.

Daniel Freitag, Jefferson, Jr.

Tight End:

Sam Peters, Maple Grove, Sr.

Offensive Line:

Jerome Williams, Osseo, Sr.

Grant Chapman, Anoka, Sr.

Jack Liwienski, Minnetonka, Sr.

Greg Johnson, Prior Lake, Sr.

Beau Johnson, Spring Lake Park, Sr.

Trevion Mack, Irondale, Sr.

Athletes:

Tay’vion McCoy, Simley, Sr.

Lance Nielsen Jr., Centennial, Sr

Kicker:

Ashton Hecksel, Watertown-Mayer, Sr.

Punter:

Caleb McGrath, Eastview, Sr.

Defensive Line:

Jaxon Howard, Cooper, Sr.

Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, Sr.

Jaylin Reese, East Ridge, Sr.

Keenan Wilson, Eagan, Sr.

Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Linebackers:

Kayode Amusan, Woodbury, Sr.

Wes Overton, Rockford, Sr.

Alex Elliott, Hutchinson, Sr.

Defensive Backs:

Garrison Monroe, Shakopee, Sr.

Marques Monroe, Kennedy, Sr

Devin Jordan, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Najee Nelson, Lakeville North, Sr.

Brady Anderson, Edina, Sr.

