Wolves' Karl-Anthony Town selected to NBA All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is now a three-time NBA All-Star.

The team announced the 26-year-old's selection Thursday evening in a tweet saying "the greatest shooting big man is now a 3X NBA ALL STAR."

Towns is the lone Timberwolves representative in this year's All-Star game, and will be among the pool of players eligible to be drafted by either LeBron James or Kevin Durant, the designated captains for each All-Star team.

The All-Star Draft is scheduled for Feb. 10 with the game taking place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Towns has helped lead a Timberwolves resurgence this season, as they currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings after finishing 13 last season. Towns is averaging more than 24 points per game this season, along with 9.5 rebounds and nearly 4 assists per game.

