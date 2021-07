The Lynx (9-7) shot 55% from the field en route to their fourth straight victory and fifth in six games.

PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-68 on Saturday night.

The Lynx (9-7) shot 55% from the field en route to their fourth straight victory and fifth in six games.