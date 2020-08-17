x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Kepler homers, Dobnak keeps rolling; Twins beat Royals 4-2

Max Kepler hit his sixth home run of the season during Sunday's game at Target Field.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2. 

Dobnak, the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, continued his impressive run in 2020 with two runs allowed, both on solo homers, in 5 1/3 innings. 

Dobnak gave up just three hits, while his ERA rose from a majors-best 0.90 to 1.42. 

Alex Avila doubled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs for Minnesota, which has won four of six after being swept in Kansas City last week. 

Related Articles