Kiprizov sets rookie goal mark, Wild beat Coyotes 4-1

It was Kiprizov’s 19th goal, breaking Marian Gaborik’s rookie record.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) gets tripped by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kirill Kripizov scored a dazzling goal to break Minnesota’s rookie record, Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots and the Wild stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. 

The Wild withstood a big initial flurry by Arizona and an early goal by Christian Dvorak in a tight-checking game. 

Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each scored to put the Wild up, then Kiprizov deked Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper out of the crease and scored on a wraparound. 

It was Kiprizov’s 19th goal, breaking Marian Gaborik’s rookie record.

 

