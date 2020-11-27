Kirk Cousins lends helping hand to local military family

The Vikings quarterback participated in the event virtually.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — To show one deserving military family how much they're appreciated, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins - along with Sleep Number and Blue Star Families - gave them a big surprise.

The Guenthers received brand new Sleep Number 360 beds and Vikings gear on Monday afternoon.

"John's going to be deployed soon to the Middle East. There are so many sacrifices that he and his family have to make as a result of his service in the military. And to provide those beds to the family and bless their day ... if that can make a difference, it's a joy to be a part of," said Cousins.