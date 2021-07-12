x
Condie climbs her way to the Olympics

The Shoreview native overcame adolescent scoliosis.
Credit: AP
FILE - United States' Kyra Condie climbs during women's boulder qualification at the climbing World Cup on May 21, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Climbing has always been a niche sport among outdoor enthusiasts. Inclusion in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will take it mainstream and the world will see just how difficult it is clinging to tiny hand holds with fingers and toes. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

MINNEAPOLIS —
For as long as she's been a live, Shoreview's Kyra Condie has climbed high.

"I think my parents were happy I found climbing in a climbing gym because I was climbing on everything when I was little" said Condie.

Now that little girl has climbed her way to the Olympic Games.

"I like bouldering," says Condie. "It doesn't have a safety rope, but you don't fall far."

Condie's fearless nature comes from the falls she's already taken. None bigger than finding out she had scoliosis as an adolescent.

"I was devastated, I thought I was done climbing forever," she said.

Luckily, her surgery – a spinal fusion – was performed by a doctor who convinced her of the contrary.

"The fact that I had surgery when I did, I think it motivated me to train as hard as I could," Condie said.

And since that time she's always on the way up, becoming Bouldering World Cup finalist and last year qualifying for the Olympic games.

