Corbin Lacina played for the Vikings from 1999-2002 and now his son Jake is getting an opportunity as an undrafted free agent.

MINNEAPOLIS — You might call it the family business.

After not hearing his name called in the NFL Draft, Jake Lacina signs a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings. His father, Corbin Lacina, played in Minnesota from 2002.

Like his father, Jake graduated from Cretin-Durham Hall and then played college football at Division II Augustana.