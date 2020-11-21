x
Late INT helps Minnesota hang on for 34-31 win over Purdue

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Credit: AP
Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) smiles at wide receiver Rashod Bateman (0) after Green scored a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Purdue, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Aune’s interception with 44 seconds left at the 13-yard line after a disputed penalty on Purdue preserved a 34-31 victory for Minnesota.

Jack Plummer passed for 367 yards and three scores in his first start of the season for Purdue, which took over with 2:01 left at its 39. 

The Boilermakers moved in position for what they believed was a 19-yard touchdown catch by tight end Payne Durham in the final minute. 

Durham was flagged for offensive pass interference, angering the Purdue sideline after replays revealed scant evidence of a foul. Aune picked Plummer off on the next play. 

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns while Cam Wiley and Seth Green also ran for scores to lift Minnesota to its second win of the season.

Minnesota (2-3) is back in action Saturday, Nov. 28 against Wisconsin.

