Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Gabe Kalscheur added 16 and Minnesota rallied late for a 71-68 victory over No. 24 Purdue.

Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed by five with 2 minutes to play.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and Zach Edey added 13 for the Boilermakers.