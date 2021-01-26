Minnesota lawmakers prepare to introduce bill to legalize sports betting

Two lawmakers are hosting a Tuesday Zoom meeting to discuss the potential legislation.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Placing a wager on your favorite team isn't currently legal in Minnesota, but two lawmakers are hoping to change that.

Tuesday morning at 10, Sen. Karla Bigham and Rep. Pat Garofalo are hosting a Zoom meeting to discuss their sponsored legislation on the legalization of sports betting.

In 2019 the Supreme Court removed a federal ban on betting.

In February of that year, Governor Walz indicated that he supported the concept of legalized sports betting, depending on the details. Walz wanted to see it done through existing tribal gambling entities that already have contracts with the state for legal casino games.

Currently, Minnesotans only have the state lottery and casinos as sources for gambling.

The tribes that own and manage casinos across the state have been vocal opponents of legalizing betting. In a 2019 interview, John McCarthy, executive director of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, said that "[Gambling] is the only successful economic development tool the tribes have ever had."

Those tribes, which operate 21 casinos and have given millions in campaign donations, are especially concerned about allowing sports betting on mobile devices which they fear could invite wider internet gambling that could threaten casinos.