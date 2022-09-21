Son of former Vikings offensive lineman was born for the trenches

Jack Liwienki, son of former offensive guard Chris Liwienski, is headed to the next level after his time as starting center at Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Jack Liwienski barely remembers when his father, Chris Liwienski, was an offensive guard in the NFL. At that time, he was just a baby.

He's not so little anymore.

Basically born to be in the trenches, Jack is the starting center for the Minnetonka Skippers.

"I've got to make calls, read linebackers and stuff," Jack explained. "Knowing what's going to happen before the ball is even snapped."

Despite playing other sports as a child, he knew he belonged on the gridiron.

"It was always in the back of my head, 'I want to play football," said Jack. "I want to play football.' He's (Chris) been a great mentor for me, a great coach and it's definitely nice to have him, too, with the recruiting."

Growing up with a pro helped lay the groundwork of the game.

"Just like the basics of football and all that, and then, the recruiting process was definitely nice, too," said Jack. "Just laying it out a little bit easier for me and all that stuff."

Next year, the center will head to North Dakota State to join the Bison.

"Winning program, good people, good city. It just felt like home," said Jack.

For now, he says he's just focused on the next game, and for the Skippers, that's this Friday hosting Champlin Park.

