Local company aims to help community with charitable sports app

ScoreSide allows fans to donate to a cause while watching games

MINNEAPOLIS — When we all witnessed the Minneapolis Miracle in 2018, we saw sports history.

We also witnessed a true act of sportsmanship from The Saints kicker, Thomas Morestead. He put on a brave face to head back on the field, for one more extra point attempt.

That act of sportsmanship by the Saints Kicker prompted Minnesotans to donate $250,000 to his non-profit, which then gave Ben Baaken, Clark Torgerson and JD Rubin an idea.

“Sports has a huge passion,” says Baaken, and “people obviously want to give.”

Which is how Minnesota based ScoreSide was born. It's an app that lets you connect with fellow fans and donate to local charities while watching your favorite sports teams.

“We find a non-profit partner that wants to work with us,” says Clark Torgerson. “We want them in the platform, and then we build a customized campaign.”

Fans then choose how much they want to give and in what increments. They can also compete against fellow fans or friends to see who gives the most.

It's “a way to have a local rivalry" says JD Rubin. You can say, "this is my team, who can raise more money?”

ScoreSide is still growing. They’ve already started campaigns with local non-profits Like a Girl, Mile in My Shoes and My Very Own Bed during Minnesota United and Lynx games.

The owners believe so strongly in what they’re doing, that they left lucrative jobs at Samsung and SpaceX to focus on ScoreSide fulltime.

“We believed enough in the idea. The power of technology to do good,” says Torgerson. “It’s all about how you use it. And we can do meaningful positive things with technology.”

Technology that’s matching fun and philanthropy all in the palm of your hand.