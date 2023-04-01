Local skiers react to Mikaela Shiffrin being one win away from tying Lindsey Vonn's record

St. Paul native Lindsey Vonn inspired a generation of local up-and-coming skiers with her 82 Women's World Cup victories.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — While winter is proving to be a struggle for some this early in the season, but others down at Buck Hill are thriving in it.

"It's a hectic time of year, but it's a very fruitful time for us, you know. It's really great seeing our young athletes coming out here, getting better each day," said Dave Ziemer, Executive Director of the Buck Hill Ski Team.

Shredding ice on the same hill where St. Paul native Lindsey Vonn got her start, leading her to 82 Women's World Cup wins before retiring in 2019.

"It's pretty incredible," said Matt Gufstason with the Buck Hill marketing department.

But that record could soon be tied with another American star, Mikaela Shiffrin winning her 81st Women's World Cup race in Croatia Wednesday.

"Lindsey Vonn has gone on to say that Mikaela will be the best skier in the world, if she's not already right now," said Gufstason.

A surprising feat for Ziemer.

"She's done it at a very fast pace. I didn't expect her to catch Lindsey this quickly, actually," said Ziemer.

A move that's inspiring a new generation of champions.

"We have a lot of up-and-comers coming now. We've got Isaiah Nelson, who is one of our top athletes that has graduated from Buck Hill," said Ziemer.

"Another great achievement from a Buck Hill alumni member is Paula Moltzan. She just placed second under Mikaela Shiffrin at a recent World Cup in Austria, and it was the first time that the U.S. has gone one, two on the podium since 1971," said Gufstason.

Seasonal changes providing a space to thrive for those willing to embrace all the extra fresh powder.

"Pursue your dreams, work hard as you can and great things can happen," encouraged Ziemer.

"You never know what could happen to an athlete or to someone just getting into skiing here at Buck Hill," said Gufstason.

Shiffrin is expected to match the best mark on Thursday at another slalom on the same course in Croatia.

