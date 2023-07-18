2-time Olympian Ali (Bernard) Sprenger named Augsburg women's wrestling coach

The 5-time collegiate national champion takes the reigns of the program, which has been in existence just four years.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Augsburg women's wrestling program is banking on a two-time U.S. Olympian to lead them to the next level, and hopefully... national championship status.

On Tuesday Augsburg announced that Ali (Bernard) Sprenger is the new coach of the Lady Auggies. Sprenger takes over from Jake Short, who resigned after two seasons to pursue other interests.

"We are excited to have Ali join the Augsburg family as our new women's wrestling coach," said Augsburg Athletic Director Jeff Swenson in a released statement. "She is a trailblazer in women's wrestling and has had an incredible career. She brings a tremendous amount of experience, and she is a proven leader. We look forward to seeing her efforts to grow our women's wrestling program."

"I am incredibly grateful and excited to start this new chapter in my career as head coach of the women's wrestling program," Sprenger added. "The wrestling program here at Augsburg has a rich history, and I am honored to be a part of it."

Sprenger comes with a stacked resume that includes spots on the U.S. Women's Olympic Wrestling Team in 2008 and 2012, five national collegiate titles in Canada, and a handful of world junior titles. In recent years she has been serving as Women's and Girl's Director for Minnesota-USA Wrestling. Taking the coaching reigns at a university that has carved out a legendary reputation on the mat seems a logical next step.

The 2023-24 season will be the fifth for the Lady Auggies, who have finished in the top ten at the NCWWC national meet in each of their first four years. There are currently 68 NCAA schools that either have or are in the process of starting a women's wrestling program.

