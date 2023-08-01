Good Earth restaurant closes Roseville location

The longtime organic cafe has been serving people for over 40 years.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Good Earth restaurant in Roseville closed Monday "due to the end of its lease," according to the news release.

The longtime organic cafe has been serving people in the community for over 40 years.

"Our sincere thanks go out to our incredibly loyal guests, dedicated staff members, and terrific vendors who have been a part of this special location. We are most grateful for your support and patronage," a statement from Parasole Restaurant Holdings, which operated Good Earth, said Tuesday.

Customers who have gift cards may use them at other Paraole restaurants such as Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse in Maple Grove, the Galleria in Edina, the Hilton hotel in Rochester, Manny's Steakhouse, The Living Room, and Prohibition in W Minneapolis, The Foshay, Salut Bar Américain in St. Paul and Edina and the Good Earth restaurant in Edina.