McDonald's offering 67¢ Big Macs on Sunday to honor legendary Vikings coach

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking to get your grub on for under a dollar on Sunday? Some local McDonald's shops might have just what you're looking for.

The fast-food chain is offering its signature Big Mac burgers for 67¢ at more than 220 locations in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood Michigan to honor former Vikings Head Coach Bud Grant who joined the team in 1967.

“Bud Grant’s arrival in 1967 sparked the Vikings’ decade of dominance, and we’re excited to play a role in saluting a team that remains part of the Minnesota fabric,” said McDonald's Minnesota Co-op President and owner Melissa Kennedy, in a release.

The offer will only be available to those who use the McDonald's app and is only valid for Sunday, Sept. 10, when the Vikings will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season-opener.

The Hall of Fame coach passed away in March at the age of 95.

He coached the Vikings for 18 seasons, leading the franchise to all four of their Super Bowl appearances, and 11 division titles. He coached the Vikes from 1967-1983 and in 1985.

