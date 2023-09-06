PWHL-Minnesota signs 3 big-name free agents

Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein and Kendall Coyne-Schofield will anchor the team's roster, with the rest of the lineup filled out by an upcoming draft.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's new women's professional team now has some pieces in place to build a solid roster foundation.

On Wednesday the club announced the signing of free agents Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein and Kendall Coyne Schofield. Two have deep Minnesota roots, and ALL come with Olympic pedigrees.

“With the signing of three of the top players in the world, Minnesota cements its foundation as a team built on excellence,” said Natalie Darwitz, general manager of PWHL Minnesota in a press statement. “Kendall, Lee, and Kelly’s world-class hockey skills and leadership qualities embody the level of excellence that the culture of Minnesota will be built on. We are thrilled they are the first three players to join Minnesota as we build a championship team.”

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) previously announced that all "original six" teams - Minnesota, Boston, New York, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto - would be allowed to sign three top free agents to begin constructing their rosters, in advance of the first league draft. That 15-round draft will take place in Toronto Sept. 15. Minnesota will select first after winning a lottery drawing.

Skaters that go undrafted are allowed to sign with any of the six clubs.

Here is a breakdown on Minnesota's first three signings.

Kelly Pannek: Pannek, a 27-year-old forward, is a native of Plymouth, who grew up playing with boys at the youth level. She starred at the University of Minnesota, where Pannek helped the Gophers win two national titles (2015, 2016). Kelly then moved on to the U.S. Olympic program, where she played a role in winning gold (2018) and silver (2022). She has played professional hockey with the Minnesota Whitecaps and coached at the high school level with Benilde St. Margaret's.

Lee Stecklein: Stecklein, a 29-year-old defenseman from Roseville, is a 3-time member of the U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey team with plenty of additional international experience on her resume. She was also a mainstay at the U of M, named All-American three times while leading the Gophers to three national championships. Lee has also played years as a professional, helping her home state Minnesota Whitecaps to an Isobell Championship.

Kendall Coyne Schofield: Schofield, a 32-year-old forward, is a native of Palos Heights, Illinois. She is a three-time Olympian (2014, 2018, 2022) and has served as captain of the U.S. Women's National Team since 2019. Coyne played her college hockey at Northeastern, where she became the Hockey East's all-time leading scorer. Kendall had a serious moment in the spotlight in 2019, when as the first woman to compete in the NHL All-Star Fastest Skater competition, she beat young gun Clayton Keller and finished less than a second behind Edmonton's blazing center Connor McDavid.

