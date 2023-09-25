Everything you need to know about the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Marathon weekend is Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, with the main event on Sunday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is back for its 41st season in 2023.

This year's Marathon Weekend is Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1, featuring several running events of varying distances for the whole family.

Here's a closer look at the events, and how you can participate or watch the action.

Event schedule

The Minnesota State Capitol grounds in St. Paul will be home to most of the action, including all of Saturday's races and the Sunday finish line.

Friday, Sept. 29

11 a.m. - Health & Fitness Expo (at St. Paul RiverCentre)

Saturday, Sept. 30

7:15 a.m. - TC 10K

8 a.m. - Family Activity Area opens

8:45 a.m. - TC 5K

10 a.m. - Health & Fitness Expo (at St. Paul RiverCentre)

10 a.m. - KARE 11 Family Mile

10:30 a.m. - Half Mile presented by iHeartRadio Minneapolis

11 a.m. - Harry & Shelly's Mascot Invitational

11:15 a.m. - Diaper Dash

11:30 a.m. - Toddler Trot

Sunday, Oct. 1

How to register

It's not too late to sign up for some of the events during Marathon Weekend. Same-day, in-person registration will be available for the following events:

5K

10K

KARE 11 Family Mile

Half-Mile

Diaper Dash

Toddler Trot

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Same-day registration is not available for the TC 10 Mile, though runners are invited to participate virtually at any distance with a course of their own.

The course

Marathon runners will line up at the start line in downtown Minneapolis (615 S. 6th St.) and follow a winding path around the chain of lakes, over to the Mississippi River, and across St. Paul, ending at the finish line outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

Participants in the TC 10 Mile will start at the same spot in downtown Minneapolis but follow a shorter course along the Mississippi River to the Capitol.

All other events start and end at the State Capitol.

Loony Challenge

The most serious hardcore runners will hit the course three times over Marathon Weekend. Participants in the Loony Challenge will run the 5K and 10K on Saturday, followed by the TC 10 Mile on Sunday. If that's not enough, Ultra Loony Challenge participants will run the 5K, 10K, and the full marathon on Sunday.

Family events

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend features events for all ages, even if your kids aren't even old enough to walk! Saturday's Family Events include the KARE 11 Family Mile, where the whole family can walk or run together. The youngest competitors can crawl along in the Diaper Dash or Toddler Trot.

In addition to the competitions, there's also live music, entertainment and other activities.

Most importantly, kids under 18 run (or crawl) free at all Twin Cities in Motion events during the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend.

How to watch

More than 300,000 spectators traditionally line the course every year. However, if you can't make it to the race, or want to keep track of the progress along the course, you can follow along online!

Once again, KARE 11 is partnering with Twin Cities in Motion and Freestyle Productions as the exclusive streaming home for the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

"More Than a Marathon LIVE" will stream across KARE 11's digital platforms on Sunday, Oct. 1. KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos returns as co-host alongside longtime race announcers Mark Marette, Dave Kappas and Olympian Carrie Tollefson at the finish line. KARE 11's Sharon Yoo will be among the reporters providing live coverage of the action along the course.

KARE 11 is a proud media sponsor of the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.