Can't make the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in 2022? You can still run virtually

MINNEAPOLIS — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon continues a four-decade tradition in 2022; but runners don’t need to be on the marathon course to participate.

Virtual participants can run on their own course at their own pace anytime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Runners can then register their results with Twin Cities in Motion.

Several virtual race options are available, including 5K, 10K, 10 mile and the full marathon.

