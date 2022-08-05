x
Twin Cities Marathon

Can't make the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in 2022? You can still run virtually

Several virtual race options are available, including 5K, 10K, 10 mile and the full marathon.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon continues a four-decade tradition in 2022; but runners don’t need to be on the marathon course to participate. 

Virtual participants can run on their own course at their own pace anytime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Runners can then register their results with Twin Cities in Motion. 

Several virtual race options are available, including 5K, 10K, 10 mile and the full marathon.

Click here to register for any of the events during Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend. 

Additional information about the KARE 11 Family Mile and other family events can be found on the Twin Cities in Motion website. 

KARE 11 is a proud media sponsor of the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. 

